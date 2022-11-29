C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth $46,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the second quarter worth $77,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TSVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.
2seventy bio Trading Down 4.5 %
Insider Activity at 2seventy bio
In other 2seventy bio news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 7,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $107,527.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
2seventy bio Company Profile
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 2seventy bio (TSVT)
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.