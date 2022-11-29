C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,885 Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 65.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 67.1% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 113.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 144,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 76,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 3.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OZK. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Bank OZK Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.36. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $323.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 43.58% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

