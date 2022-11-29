C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 3,301 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,994 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,471,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after acquiring an additional 99,167 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FITB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FITB opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

