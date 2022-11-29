C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 4,160 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 9.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

NYSE RC opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.87%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 73.36%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

