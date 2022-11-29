C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $641,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 29,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 491.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 446,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,107,000 after buying an additional 370,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 36,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $4,358,684.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,200,482 shares in the company, valued at $855,633,276.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 36,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $4,358,684.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,200,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,633,276.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $1,044,749.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,115,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,817,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 648,487 shares of company stock worth $69,219,328 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $119.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $135.57.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

