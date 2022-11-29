Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS) Short Interest Update

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 stock remained flat at $10.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03.

Institutional Trading of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCTS. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 0.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 339,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 53,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

About Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

