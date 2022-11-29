Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $17,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,860,485.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,196,414.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 237,750 shares of company stock valued at $38,396,578. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

Shares of CDNS opened at $164.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

