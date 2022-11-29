Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.17% of CBRE Group worth $41,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in CBRE Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.54. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

