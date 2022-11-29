Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,721 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $36,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Cowen upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.27.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $258.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.83. The company has a market capitalization of $107.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $264.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

