Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 105,000 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $47,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 723,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.3% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 2.7 %

TSN stock opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day moving average is $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

