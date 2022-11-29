Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 342.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Equinix were worth $29,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $665.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $586.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $636.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $853.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 86.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 492 shares of company stock worth $313,723. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $751.18.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

