Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 103,700 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $90,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 294,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,902,000 after acquiring an additional 191,292 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $752,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $101.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.