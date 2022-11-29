Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 160,620 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,620 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.55% of Advance Auto Parts worth $57,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAP shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $150.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.59 and a twelve month high of $244.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

