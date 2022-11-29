Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 340,920 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 979,320 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 340,920 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.09% of HP worth $32,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of HP by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at about $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

HPQ stock opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra set a $31.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.