Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 799,965 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,745,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 799,965 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $85,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,584,000 after acquiring an additional 773,812 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,933,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average of $34.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

