Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the October 31st total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CFWFF traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $4.92. 10,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,365. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFWFF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.