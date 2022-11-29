Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Arrow Exploration (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Price Target to GBX 39

Arrow Exploration (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 37 ($0.44) to GBX 39 ($0.47) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Arrow Exploration Price Performance
Shares of CSTPF remained flat at 0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday.
Arrow Exploration Company Profile
