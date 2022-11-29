Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,896 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $20,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

CP stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.58. 19,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,203. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.