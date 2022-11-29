Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $110.17

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$110.17 and last traded at C$109.04, with a volume of 174295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$108.62.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CP. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$108.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$101.69.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$99.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of C$100.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 24.28%.

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.75, for a total value of C$169,118.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,569,850.47. In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.75, for a total transaction of C$169,118.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,569,850.47. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total value of C$642,972.47.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

