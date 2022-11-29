CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Short Interest Down 98.2% in November

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the October 31st total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CannaPharmaRX Stock Down 9.0 %

OTCMKTS:CPMD traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 63,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,975. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.40. CannaPharmaRX has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

About CannaPharmaRX

CannaPharmaRX, Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

