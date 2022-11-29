CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Short Interest Down 98.2% in November

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the October 31st total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CannaPharmaRX Stock Down 9.0 %
OTCMKTS:CPMD traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 63,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,975. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.40. CannaPharmaRX has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
About CannaPharmaRX
