Cardano Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion and $183.63 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,219.68 or 0.07405660 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00033221 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00075868 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00062131 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,193,805,106 coins and its circulating supply is 34,438,412,569 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.