Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) CEO Acquires $14,300.00 in Stock

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) CEO Mark Erlander acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $14,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,007.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 117,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,615. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $65.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 31.30% and a negative net margin of 10,089.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. ACT Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 311.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 48,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 69.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

