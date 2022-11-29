Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Carlisle Companies worth $20,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Shares of CSL opened at $257.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $211.06 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.