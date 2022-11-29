CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

In related news, Director James Huang purchased 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $142,524.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 371,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,092.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 26.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

