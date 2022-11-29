Casper Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.32 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Casper has a total market cap of $321.69 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,322,863,498 coins and its circulating supply is 10,552,358,838 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,320,743,909 with 10,535,635,498 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03052395 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $6,205,568.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

