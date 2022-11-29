Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the October 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Price Performance

CPAR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 412,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,185. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 1.3% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 564,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after purchasing an additional 66,170 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 115.2% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 420,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 51.7% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

