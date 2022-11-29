CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis increased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,793 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.09% of CDW worth $19,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in CDW by 89.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,086,000 after buying an additional 2,303,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,483,000 after buying an additional 1,540,145 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,345,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 17,911.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 313,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 845.4% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after buying an additional 271,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW Increases Dividend

Shares of CDW stock opened at $185.30 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

