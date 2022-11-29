Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CCS. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.64.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after buying an additional 72,801 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,116,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,792,000 after acquiring an additional 249,096 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 986,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,181,000 after acquiring an additional 59,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 632,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,434,000 after acquiring an additional 108,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

