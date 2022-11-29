CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.03

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 105499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. IV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 905,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.