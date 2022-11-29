CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 777.8% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFFE opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter valued at $808,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter worth about $1,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

