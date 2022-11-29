Charles N. Reeves Purchases 24,858 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 24,858 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.47 per share, for a total transaction of $856,855.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $856,855.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:MOFG traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.53. 67,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.97. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $35.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MidWestOne Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.27%.

MOFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

