Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $381.12.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,422.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,668 shares of company stock valued at $897,603 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

