Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADMF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. Chemesis International has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.70.

Chemesis International Inc focuses on acquiring, identifying, acquiring, and evaluating interests in mineral properties in North America. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rose Property located in the Kamloops Mining Division in British Columbia. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

