China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Short Interest Up 83.8% in November

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 83.8% from the October 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

China Longyuan Power Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPXY traded down 0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 11.93. The company had a trading volume of 29,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,410. China Longyuan Power Group has a 1-year low of 10.75 and a 1-year high of 24.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 16.02.

About China Longyuan Power Group

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China. It operates through segments, Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as thermal, solar, tidal, biomass, and geothermal solar power.

