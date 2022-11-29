Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $6.44

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.44, but opened at $6.81. Chindata Group shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 4,732 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Chindata Group Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24.

Institutional Trading of Chindata Group

Chindata Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.