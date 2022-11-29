Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $6.44

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.44, but opened at $6.81. Chindata Group shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 4,732 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24.
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
