Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 644.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,316 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.73.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

Chubb Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb stock opened at $215.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.76.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

