Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stake Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $22,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 23.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

Cigna Trading Down 1.4 %

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $319.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $303.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $331.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.