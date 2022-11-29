CION Investment Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:CION)

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.
CION Investment Stock Performance
NYSE:CION opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $570.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. CION Investment has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $15.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CION Investment
About CION Investment
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CION Investment (CION)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.