CION Investment Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:CION)

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CIONGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

NYSE:CION opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $570.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. CION Investment has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $15.09.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $733,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CION Investment by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $4,622,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

