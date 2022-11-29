CION Investment Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:CION)

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

CION Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:CION opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $570.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. CION Investment has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $15.09.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CION Investment

About CION Investment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $733,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CION Investment by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $4,622,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.