CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,768,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,462 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.34% of CI&T worth $18,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CINT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,411,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,248,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CI&T by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 152,168 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 1st quarter worth about $1,288,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CI&T by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 49,138 shares during the period. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CI&T from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

CINT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,859. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. CI&T Inc has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $19.08.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

