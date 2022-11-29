Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Clearway Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Clearway Energy stock opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

