CNB Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

CNB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CNB Financial has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

CNB Financial stock opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $541.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.85. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

In other news, Director Francis X. Straub III purchased 2,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,320.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,365.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,320.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 5,499 shares of company stock worth $129,387 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $867,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CNB Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

