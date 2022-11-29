Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Lewis H. Ferguson Sells 1,050 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,050 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $60,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at $807,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 2.0 %

Cogent Communications stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,292. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 120.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.33.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.915 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 76.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 12.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 10,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at about $373,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

