CoinLoan (CLT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $51.81 Million

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. CoinLoan has a market cap of $51.81 million and $173,378.46 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for $10.36 or 0.00062888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

