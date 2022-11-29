Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Reduced by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,321 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,313 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,812,000 after buying an additional 1,570,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.25. 16,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,501,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

