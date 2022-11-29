Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,991,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.45% of Commvault Systems worth $125,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 63.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 294.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems stock opened at $65.05 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $70.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.20. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.16, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

