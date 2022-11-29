Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 185,837 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,446,110 shares.The stock last traded at $2.95 and had previously closed at $2.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.