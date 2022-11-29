Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 185,837 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,446,110 shares.The stock last traded at $2.95 and had previously closed at $2.72.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SID. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 608.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 713,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 612,790 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 625.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 480,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 413,946 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 972.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 412,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 374,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth $1,626,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth $1,405,000. 2.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

