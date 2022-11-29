Comparing Douglas Elliman (DOUG) and Its Rivals

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) is one of 25 public companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Douglas Elliman to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Douglas Elliman and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Elliman $1.35 billion $98.84 million 9.38 Douglas Elliman Competitors $5.01 billion $192.49 million 6.87

Douglas Elliman’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Douglas Elliman. Douglas Elliman is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Elliman 0 0 1 0 3.00 Douglas Elliman Competitors 66 387 597 13 2.52

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Douglas Elliman and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Douglas Elliman currently has a consensus price target of 8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 115.74%. As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 40.07%. Given Douglas Elliman’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Douglas Elliman is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

Douglas Elliman pays an annual dividend of 0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Douglas Elliman pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 31.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Elliman and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Elliman 2.58% 10.66% 5.22% Douglas Elliman Competitors 1.22% -2.60% -0.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.1% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Douglas Elliman beats its competitors on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc. engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas. Douglas Elliman Inc. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Douglas Elliman Inc.(NYSE:DOUG) operates independently of Vector Group Ltd. as of December 29, 2021.

