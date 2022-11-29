Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives $7.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.64.

COMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Compass Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE:COMP opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Compass has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

