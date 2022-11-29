Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.62 Million

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Compound USD Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $918.59 million and $5.62 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound USD Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound USD Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,191.38 or 0.07264890 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.29 or 0.00495692 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,944.42 or 0.30150351 BTC.

Compound USD Coin Token Profile

Compound USD Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Compound USD Coin is compound.finance. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.