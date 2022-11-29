COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP) Short Interest Down 55.6% in November

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

COMSovereign Stock Performance

Shares of COMSovereign stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794. COMSovereign has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

