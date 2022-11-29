COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP) Short Interest Down 55.6% in November

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
COMSovereign Stock Performance
Shares of COMSovereign stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794. COMSovereign has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22.
